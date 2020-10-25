Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Annawon Weeden, 46, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, sits for a portrait outside his home in Oakdale, Conn., on Sept. 25. “How do you pay somebody for that?” said Weeden when asked if governments should make financial reparations to Native people. “The most valuable thing anyone can have or possess ever is time and you don’t get that time back. I don’t get my ancestors back. It’s degrading to think that you could buy your way out of what you put us in. Actions speak for themselves,” Weeden said. “You don’t got to pay me a dime. Clean up your community, show some respect. Pay the land the respect. It’s never about me. It’s about this land. I’m only here for a short time. This land had to last a lot longer. Your children are going to have to inherit this. What do you want to leave them? Let’s look about our children and how our children’s lives are going to turn out because if we can’t get things to go better for them, we’ve all failed.”
Charlotte Breed Handy, 57, a direct descendant of a Pilgrim who came over on the Mayflower, stands for a portrait outside her home in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. “When I look back on my ancestry to the Mayflower, I do feel a little bit of ambivalence about it. But I also have a sense of pride about it from that side of my family, my dad’s side. But I do feel like there’s so much left out in terms of history when you follow a patriarchal line back. You’re leaving out all the women that were pulled along the way,” said Breed Handy. “I think that while it’s good to take pride in your own culture and your own, whatever your feeling part of that, you’re careful to respect other people’s realities and cultures and way of being in the world, because there are a lot of different ways to be in the world.”
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Four centuries after white Europeans stepped off the Mayflower and onto America’s shores, some descendants of the colonists are wrestling with the complicated legacy of their ancestors amid a global racial reckoning.
There is immense pride among those who can trace their families back to the passengers who boarded the ship in Plymouth, England, in 1620 to flee religious persecution and realize a better life. Yet for some, the devastating impact that the Pilgrims’ landing in New England had on Native Americans weighs heavily in this moment of unrest over systemic racism.
