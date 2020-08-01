The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 18 on Friday as recoveries seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state grew by 58.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said recoveries among patients with both laboratory-confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began totaled 2,123 on Friday, an increase of 58 from Thursday.
The fall in active cases came despite an increase of 40 in laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 114; Fremont had 98; Teton had 52; Carbon had 50; Park had 45; Uinta had 42; Natrona had 34; Albany had 31; Sweetwater had 30; Lincoln had 22; Sheridan had 21; Campbell had 17; Sublette had eight; Goshen had four; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had three, and Converse and Weston had one.
Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 478 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 101 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of confirmed cases seen since the virus was first detected in Wyoming increased by 37 on Friday to total 2,254, while the number of probable cases grew by three to total 472.
Probable cases are defined as those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with a person with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
Twelve counties reported new confirmed cases on Friday; Albany, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie.
Uinta County had the highest number of new cases at seven.
The recoveries seen since March included 1,752 among those with confirmed coronavirus cases and 371 among those with probable cases
