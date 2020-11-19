Gen. Hossein Dehghan, a military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Dehghan said the Israeli strikes were a violation of Syria's sovereignty. Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said Wednesday.