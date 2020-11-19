A child walks past a COVID-19 graffiti in Soweto's Orlando West township near Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Africa has surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases as the continent's top public health official warns that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections. The 54-nation continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.