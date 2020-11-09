Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state's effort to contain it during a July 23 virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Grisham was an early adopter of aggressive pandemic restrictions that included a mask mandate, self-quarantine orders for travelers and a ban on public gatherings -- now capped at five people. And the state previously joined federal pilot project on testing and contact tracing.