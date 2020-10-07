Commercial Crew Program & Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Chris Ferguson participate in a Nov. 29, 2018, flight control simulation for a Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Ferguson removed himself from the first Starliner crew, citing his daughter’s wedding in 2021. He has been replaced on the crew by Wilmore.