Smoke rises from a burning house as cars and trucks stuck in a huge traffic jam climbing along the road from Kalbajar leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The territory is to be turned over to Azerbaijan on Sunday as part of territorial concessions in an agreement to end six weeks of intense fighting with Armenian forces. Hundreds of thousands of Azeris were displaced by the war that ended in 1994. It is unclear when any civilians might try to settle in Karvachar — which will now be known by its Azeri name Kalbajar — or elsewhere.