A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to shells in Aghdam, after the Azerbaijani forces handed control that had been occupied by Armenian forces for a quarter-century, Aghdam, Azerbaijan. With Azerbaijan regaining control of land it lost to Armenian forces a quarter-century ago, civilians who fled the fighting decades ago are wondering if they can go back home now. But as Azerbaijani forces discovered when the first area was turned over Friday, Nov. 20 much of the recovered land is uninhabitable.