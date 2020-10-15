Members of the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredo, a binational professional baseball team with home stadiums in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, stand for the U.S. national anthem before a game in 2019 in Laredo, Texas in a scene from "Bad Hombres." The Showtime documentary follows this AAA Mexican League baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border amid the tension around migration, divisive politics, and environmental concerns.