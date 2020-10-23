A forklift operator loads absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections as preparations for the upcoming election are ongoing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 3. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency's delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days.