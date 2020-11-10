As Election Day ground on into “election week,” it became increasingly clear that Democrat Joe Biden would oust President Donald Trump from the White House. Late-counted ballots in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia continued to keep Biden in the lead and offered him multiple paths to victory.
The questions, rather, were these — where he would win, when it would happen and by how much.
On Saturday, Biden captured the presidency when The Associated Press declared him the victor in his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST. That got him the state’s 20 electoral votes, which pushed him over the 270 electoral-vote threshold needed to prevail.
It was the final piece to fall into place after the former vice president carved a path to the White House by recapturing Democrats' “blue wall,” a trio of Great Lakes states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — that Trump narrowly won in 2016. Those states had long served as a bulwark against Republican presidential candidates.
ELECTION VALIDITY INTACT DESPITE COUNTERCLAIMS
The U.S. presidential election was not tainted by widespread voter fraud or irregularities in how ballots were counted, despite a huge effort by President Donald Trump to prove otherwise.
In refusing to concede the election, Trump claims that he would have won were it not for "illegal" votes counted in several states that he lost or where he is currently trailing. But Trump and his allies haven't offered any proof and their legal challenges have largely been rejected by the courts.
Nonpartisan investigations of previous elections have found that voter fraud is exceedingly rare. State officials from both parties, as well as international observers, have also stated that the 2020 election went well.
HOW MANY PEOPLE VOTED THIS YEAR?
More than 150 million people voted in the presidential election. As of Tuesday morning, one week after the election, Biden had received almost 5 million more votes than Trump.
Biden is projected to have 290 votes in the Electoral College to Trump's 214, according to The Associated Press' analysis of vote counts in all 50 states. The AP has not yet determined the winner in Alaska, Georgia or North Carolina.
Of the states Trump has most targeted as allegedly tainted by fraud, Biden holds small but significant leads in all of them. The Democrat leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
HOW DID THE ELECTION GO?
Several states successfully enacted voting measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic stronghold of California improved its mail-in balloting system, for example, and delivered as expected for Biden. But Trump easily won reliably Republican Nebraska, North Dakota and Montana, all states that also significantly expanded vote-by-mail this year.
Two decades after it was at the center of a disputed recount, Florida adopted early voting and allowed voters to cast absentee ballots without having an excuse. The AP called Florida for Trump at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Vote counting was slow in three Midwestern states that went for Trump four years ago and flipped to Biden this time: the so-called "blue wall" of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. That's because of an increase in mail-in ballots, which the Biden campaign pushed its supporters to use as a safety measure due to the pandemic. Trump baselessly argued that mail-in ballots were subject to fraud and encouraged his supporters to show up to vote in person on Election Day.
As a result, Trump led all three states in Election Day voting, but those leads were erased as mail-in votes were counted.
All three states largely ignored advice from nonpartisan observers to expand the window for counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. Michigan gave election officials one day, and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin did not allow counting beforehand. All three states have Republican legislatures.
WHAT IS TRUMP CHALLENGING?
The Trump campaign has filed more than a dozen lawsuits in at least five states.
In Pennsylvania, the campaign has challenged the state Supreme Court ruling allowing election officials to accept mail-in ballots up to three days after the election as long as they were postmarked on Election Day. Trump has also sued over campaign observers allegedly being blocked from witnessing vote tallying in Pennsylvania. And he's challenged the secretary of state instructing counties that voters whose absentee ballots were rejected could cast a provisional ballot.
Trump has won one victory so far: A state court ruled his campaign observers had to be allowed closer to the actual vote counting. That ruling had no impact on the outcome of the race.
Four other lawsuits filed by the campaign have been dismissed. Others are pending.
On Monday, his campaign sued to force Pennsylvania not to certify the results of the election altogether. The 85-page lawsuit itself contained no evidence of voter fraud, other than a smattering of allegations such as an election worker in Chester County altering "over-voted" ballots by changing votes that had been marked for Trump to another candidate.
Top Democratic leaders in the state accused Trump of trying to disenfranchise voters and overturn an election he lost.
WHAT ARE TRUMP'S ALLIES SAYING?
Trump's lawyers and campaign staff say the election is not over and that they are investigating claims in several states, though they continue to lack any evidence of widespread fraud that affected the outcome of the race. Top Republicans have supported the president's efforts to fight the election results in court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump was "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options." Attorney General William Barr authorized the Justice Department to investigate "clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities."
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
All disputes over the counts in each state must be complete by Dec. 8. Members of the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14. The U.S. House and Senate hold a joint session on Jan. 6, 2021, to count the electoral votes in each state.
BIDEN VOWS TO GET TO WORK DESPITE RESISTANCE
Vowing "to get right to work," President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday shrugged off President Donald Trump's fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as "inconsequential," even as Democrats elsewhere warned that the Republican president's actions were dangerous.
Raising unsupported claims of voter fraud, Trump has blocked the incoming president from receiving intelligence briefings and withheld federal funding intended to help facilitate the transfer of power. Trump's resistance, backed by senior Republicans in Washington and across the country, could also prevent background investigations and security clearances for prospective staff and access to federal agencies to discuss transition planning.
As some Democrats and former Republican officials warned of serious consequences, Biden sought to lower the national temperature as he addressed reporters from a makeshift transition headquarters near his home in downtown Wilmington.
He described Trump's position as little more than an "embarrassing" mark on the outgoing president's legacy, while predicting that Republicans on Capitol Hill would eventually accept the reality of Biden's victory. The Republican resistance, Biden said, "does not change the dynamic at all in what we're able to do."
Additional intelligence briefings "would be useful," Biden added, but "we don't see anything slowing us down."
The measured comments come as Biden prepares to confront dueling national crises that actively threaten the health, safety and economic security of millions of Americans irrespective of the political debate. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are surging, the economy faces the prospect of long-term damage, and the nation's political and cultural divides may be worsening.
Biden is betting that his low-key approach and bipartisan outreach — a sharp reversal from the current president's style — will help him govern effectively on Day One. But just 71 days before he will be inaugurated, Trump and his allies seemed determined to make Biden's transition as difficult as possible.
From his Twitter account on Tuesday, Trump again raised unsupported claims of "massive ballot counting abuse" and predicted he would ultimately win the race he has already lost. His allies on Capitol Hill, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have encouraged the president's baseless accusations. Trump's tweets were swiftly flagged by the social media network as disputed claims about election fraud.
America's allies began to acknowledge what Trump would not.
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Biden via videoconference. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among six world leaders overall, congratulated Biden on his election.
"I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities — from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Build back better" is a slogan that Biden and the British government have in common.
Meanwhile, Biden tried to stay focused on health care in the midst of the worst health crisis in more than a century. One of Biden's chief coronavirus advisers, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, briefed Senate Democrats on Tuesday by phone at their weekly virtual lunch.
The closed-door meeting marked the first time a Biden transition official has addressed the Democrats' Senate caucus since last week's election.
In an afternoon speech, Biden delivered a forceful defense of the Affordable Care Act, just hours after the Supreme Court heard arguments on its merits. The high court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as "Obamacare," but Trump and his Republican allies are seeking to have it overturned.
If the 6-3 conservative court ultimately agrees with the GOP, millions of Americans could lose their health care coverage. While Tuesday's arguments indicate the court is unlikely to strike down the entire law, the prospect added new weight to the already heavy burden Biden inherits from the outgoing administration.
"It's a law that saved lives and spared countless families from financial ruin," Biden charged. He vowed to work with Congress to strengthen the health care law "as soon as humanly possible."
For now, however, Republicans on Capitol Hill, like those in the Trump administration, are showing no desire to cooperate with a Biden administration.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted there would be a smooth transition — to another four years of Trump in power. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell largely endorsed Trump's approach: "Until the Electoral College votes, anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns."
Biden spent much of Tuesday working alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a theater near his home in downtown Wilmington. He is expected to quickly name a chief of staff and start considering Cabinet appointments, though those likely won't be finalized for weeks.
Republicans are increasingly eyeing a December deadline to publicly accept the election result, giving Trump time and space to exhaust his legal challenges. That's when the states face a deadline to certify results and a Dec. 14 deadline for the Electoral College to cast its votes. It's also roughly the same amount of time it took to resolve the 2000 election dispute between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore.
Senior officials in the George W. Bush administration warned, however, that the delay after the 2000 contest caused problems.
Specifically, Biden's team is calling on the General Services Administration, led by a Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, to formally recognize Biden's victory. Until that happens, Biden will not receive comprehensive security briefings, transition funding or the ability to communicate with agencies to begin coordinating the transfer of power.
"Administrator Murphy's refusal to ascertain President-elect Biden's victory in the 2020 election puts American lives at risk," said Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat who led the Obama administration's transition at the Commerce Department.
Former Republican officials agreed.
"Our adversaries aren't waiting for the transition to take place," said former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., insisting that Biden begin receiving the president's daily briefing immediately. "This isn't about politics; this is about national security."
Biden, meanwhile, didn't seem worried.
He answered several questions during his first press briefing as the president-elect, almost all of them focused on the Republican Party's refusal to acknowledge his victory.
"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said.
AP writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Alexandra Jaffe and Deb Reichmann in Washington contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.