RAWLINS FIRE
March 29
Cedar Street, Rawlins, rescue
East Pine Street, Rawlins, medical assist
South Higley, Rawlins, rescue
CARBON COUNTY FIRE
March 30
2:58 a.m., Interstate 80 West, Rawlins, head-on collision — fatality
RAWLINS POLICE
March 29
No report
CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF
March 29
Austin Baker, 31, of Rawlins, warrant arrest
Jorge Sotomayor, 19, of Beverly Hills, Florida, careless driving, insurance: Fail to provide proof, open container of alcohol/ moving vehicle, text while driving: read/write/send, DUI: under 21 years; alcohol 0.02%
