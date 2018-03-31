Blotter
RAWLINS FIRE

March 29

Cedar Street, Rawlins, rescue

East Pine Street, Rawlins, medical assist

South Higley, Rawlins, rescue

CARBON COUNTY FIRE

March 30

2:58 a.m., Interstate 80 West, Rawlins, head-on collision — fatality

RAWLINS POLICE

March 29

CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF

March 29

Austin Baker, 31, of Rawlins, warrant arrest

Jorge Sotomayor, 19, of Beverly Hills, Florida, careless driving, insurance: Fail to provide proof, open container of alcohol/ moving vehicle, text while driving: read/write/send, DUI: under 21 years; alcohol 0.02%

