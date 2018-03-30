Blotter
RAWLINS FIRE

March 26

11th Street, Rawlins, medical assist

East Interstate 80, Rawlins, extrication

East Cedar Street, Rawlins, medical assist

East Cedar Street, Rawlins, medical assist

March 27

Dunphail Street, Rawlins, medical assist

March 28

Washington Street, Rawlins, medical assist

CARBON COUNTY FIRE

March 28

No report

RAWLINS POLICE

March 28

No report

CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF

March 27

Ashton Garwood, 21, of Rawlins, drugs: possess in plant form 3oz or less, drugs: possess powder/crystal less than 3 grams

March 28

Pedro Brogan, 29, of Cheyenne, warrant arrest

Ryan Simmons, 29, of Saratoga, sentenced inmate

