RAWLINS FIRE
March 26
11th Street, Rawlins, medical assist
East Interstate 80, Rawlins, extrication
East Cedar Street, Rawlins, medical assist
East Cedar Street, Rawlins, medical assist
March 27
Dunphail Street, Rawlins, medical assist
March 28
Washington Street, Rawlins, medical assist
CARBON COUNTY FIRE
March 28
No report
RAWLINS POLICE
March 28
No report
CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF
March 27
Ashton Garwood, 21, of Rawlins, drugs: possess in plant form 3oz or less, drugs: possess powder/crystal less than 3 grams
March 28
Pedro Brogan, 29, of Cheyenne, warrant arrest
Ryan Simmons, 29, of Saratoga, sentenced inmate
