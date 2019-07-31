The names listed are people who have been arrested and are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the blotter and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Rawlins Times at 307-324-3411 and that information will be reprinted.
Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Report
July 22
Jose Noyola; 18, Gillette, Drugs: Possess Powder/Cryst < 3 Grams, Drugs: Possess in Plant Form 3oz Or Less; Vincent Romero, 30, Greeley, CO, Holdover.
July 23
Gabriel Dickenson, 24, Saratoga, Drugs: Attempt & Conspire, Felony, Drugs: Mnfctr/Dlvr Meth/Narcotic I/II; James Gould, 26, Bairoil, DUI: Alcohol – Incapable of Safely Driving; Todd Larrew, 63, Eads, CO, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% Or More, Open Container of Alcohol/Moving Vehicle; Crystal Ochoa, 27, Rawlins, Warrant Arrest; Ali Osman, 29, West Valley City, UT, Warrant Arrest; Richard Thompson II, 39, Saratoga, Drugs: Attempt & Conspire, Felony, Drugs: Mnfctr/Dlvr Meth/Narcotic I/II; Dennis Wheelock, 38, Prescott, AZ, Holdover.
July 24
Frederick Guillory, 64, Transient, No Offenses Listed; Jerald Herder, 36, Hoopa, CA, Holdover; Brandon Moore, 27, Nazlini, AZ, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drugs: Possess in Plant Form 3 oz or Less.
July 25
Jeffrey Best, 55, Rawlins, Battery; Chad Hardzog, 31, Cheyenne, Battery; Miguel Perales, 35, Beeville, TX, Agg Assault & Battery: Serious Bod Inj; Patrick Schlemmer III, 30, Beeville, TX, Breach of Peace/Disturbing The Peace, Property Destruction: Under $1000; Joshua Weickum, 34, Casper, No Reported Incidents; Yusuf Xasan, 35, Omaha, NE, Sentenced Inmate.
July 26
Tashina Cardenas, 20, Rawlins, Domestic Assault: 1st Offense, Battery, Property Destruction: Under $1000.
July 27
Shawn Frink, 41, Encampment, Breach of Peace/Distrubing the Peace, Reckless Endangering: Firearm, Agg Assault & Battery, Thrt W/ Drawn WPN; Paul Martinez, 49, Fairton, NJ, Warrant Arrest.
July 28
Luis Bustillo Valle, 30, Saratoga, Warrant Arrest; Tezzra Davis, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Interference with Peace Officer; Jonathan Gomez, 25, Rawlins, Warrant Arrests.
July 29
Saeed Alajmi, 24, Kansas City, MO, Drugs: Possess in Plant Form 3 oz Or Less, Driver’s Lic. Reqd for Oprtng Orv Pblc Rd; Abdullah Aldawasari, 25, Youngstown, OH, Drugs: Possess in Plant Form 3 oz Or Less.
Carbon County Police Department
July 26
No Incidents Reported to the Rawlins Times
July 27
27 reports: 1 Ow; 3 Bark; 7 Traffic Offense; 1 Susp; 4 Animal; 1 Garb; 1 Escort; 3 Fraud; 1 Park; 1 Accident; 1 MC; 1 Welf; 1 Stveh; 1 Prowler.
July 28
25 reports: 1 Susp; 1 Warr; 1 Fire Alarm; 1 Th-Ser; 3 Asst; 7 Traffic Offense; 1 Dist; 1 Park; 1 Alarm Res; 2 Animal; 1 Welf; 1 Misc; 1 Accident PD; 1 Child; 1 Domestic; 1 Domestic.
July 29
22 reports: 5 Traffic Offense; 1 Motorist; 1 Forg; 6 Animal; 1 Aban; 1 Escort; 1 Mental; 1 Bill; 1 Hit; 1 Fire Hazmat; 2 Remve; 1 Ow.
Rawlins Fire Department
July 26
4 incidents: Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City, UT, Emergency Medical Service, Other; Airport RD, Medical Assist, Assist EMS Crew; Mountain View, Medical Assist, Assist EMS Crew; 11th Medical Assist, Assist EMS Crew.
July 27
No Incidents Reported to the Rawlins Times
July 28
No Incidents Reported to the Rawlins Times
July 29
1 incidents: W Hugus; Gas Leak, Natural Gas or LPG. 5 Closed Cases, 4 Miscellaneous, 4 Follow Ups.
City of Rawlins
July 26
911 calls: 5; Arrests: 1.
July 27
911 calls: 15; Arrests: 1.
July 28
911 calls: 11; Arrests: 0.
July 29
911 calls: 8; Arrests: 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.