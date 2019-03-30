The names listed are people who have been arrested and are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the blotter and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Rawlins Times at 307-324-3411 and that information will be reprinted.
Rawlins Police Department March 25
15 reports: 1 Aoc; 2 Motorist; 1 911 Hangup; 1 Civil; 2 Amb; 3 Traffic Offense; 1 Drug; 1 Th-Ser; 2 Animal; 1 Accident.
March 26
20 reports: 1 Aoc; 1 Fraud; 1 Misc; 3 Asst; 2 Accident; 1 Amb; 4 Traffic Offense; 1 Mal; 1 Bark; 1 Stand; 1 Park; 2 Animal, 1 Welf.
March 27
27 reports: 10 Traffice Offense; 4 Animal; 1 OW; 1 Bark; 2 Welf; 1 Warr; 1 Reco; 2 Asst; 1 Ped; 1 Accident; 1 Susp; 1 Aslt; 1 Veh Comp.
March 28
27 reports: 1 Noise; 1 Prisoner Transp; 2 Animal; 3 Asst; 8 Traffic Offense; 1 Amb; 1 911 Hangup; 1 Fraud; 1 Tobacc; 1 Ped; 1 Misc; 1 Juv; 1 Burg; 1 Fire; 3 Ow.
Rawlins Fire Department March 25
3 reports: Pershing, Medical assist, EMS; Airport Rd, Medical Assist, EMS; N Higley, Service Call, Other.
March 26
3 reports: Washington, Service Call, Other; W Spruce St, Medical Assist, EMS; Colorado St., Motor Vehicle Accident, No Injuries.
March 27
0 reports: 10 New Cases; 10 Abandonment/Derelict Vehicles; 11 Follow Ups; 1 Dead Animal.
March 28
2 reports: Dunphail, Medical assist, EMS; Colorado St., Passenger Vehicle Fire.
City of Rawlins March 28
911 calls: 11; Arrests: 5
