In recent memory, plenty of movers and shakers have been, well, moving and shaking.
According to a list provided by the Carbon County/Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, more than 15 business have either opened up in the area or are in the works.
This includes cafes, restaurants, bars and even tattoo parlors.
Take a look:
• Twisted Delusions Ink
• West End Cafe
• Cloverleaf is opening under a brand new license.
• Art Street Project
• Apex Communications
• Clean & Pristine by Amanda
• Crossroads Counseling Solutions
• Jackson Art
• Living with Elevation
• Platte Vape Company
• Pour Me!
• Carbon County Copy
• Rice & Noodle
• TM Custom Framing
• Windswept Goods
• Daylight Donuts
• Evolution Fitness
• Corner Bar
• Hays Texaco
• The Grindz
