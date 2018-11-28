Wednesday, Nov. 28
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
NARCORICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. at Kraft Hall, 508 Pine Street. (FREE).
CARDIO FIT: 8:30 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
AA MEETING: 5 p.m. at Harvestimes Ministries, 822 W. Walnut St. (FREE).
SOROPTIMIST MEETING: Noon-1 p.m. at Econo Lodge, 1801 E. Cedar St. (FREE).
STORY TIME: 11 a.m. at Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo St. (FREE).
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
Thursday, Nov. 29
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily Rec. Center fee of $6 or membership).
RAWLINS PEN-UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 508 W Pine Street. (FREE).
ONLINE BACKYARD BIRD WATCHING: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Google class, ($10, per child; $40, per adult; $55, per group).
Friday, Nov. 30
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
NARCORICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. at Kraft Hall, 508 Pine Street. (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School, 222 W. Spruce St. (FREE).
STRETCH AND TONE: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec. Center (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
Saturday, Dec. 1
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
Sunday, Dec. 2
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School, 222 W. Spruce St. (FREE).
Monday, Dec. 3
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
STRETCH AND TONE: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec. Center (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
SISTER GRIMM’S STORIES: 3:30 p.m. at Baggs Library, 105 2nd St. (FREE).
LIBRARY DESK HOURS: 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo St. (FREE).
NARCORICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. at Kraft Hall, 508 Pine Street. (FREE).
WOMEN’S BOWLING LEAGUE: 7 p.m. at Memory Lanes.
ADULT CHILDREN ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 508 W Pine Street. (FREE).
Tuesday, Dec. 4
SHOP DOWNTOWN, WIN BIG: All day, Win Big rewards people for shopping downtown during the holidays (FREE).
CONTROLLED BURN: 5:45 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (classes included with membership or daily fee $6.)
LINE DANCING: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Rawlins Family Rec Center, 1616 Harshman St. (daily Rec. Center fee of $6 or membership).
ROTARY CLUB MEETING: Noon-1 p.m. at Econo Lodge, 1801 E. Cedar St. (FREE).
RAWLINS PEN UP GIRLS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Rawlins Fairgrounds Multiplex, 12 Daley St. (FREE).
AA 12 STEP PROGRAM: 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s School, 222 W. Spruce St. (FREE).
ONLINE MOUNTAIN SURVIVAL CLASS: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Google class. ($8 per child; $25 per adult; $50 per family, group).
