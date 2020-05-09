CARBON COUNTY – The Carbon County 4-H Foundation has awarded nine scholarships to 4-H members throughout the county for 2020, according to a press release.
Recipients of $500 foundation awards in Continuing Education are Konnar Knotwell, Encampment and Kaylene Cooper, Rawlins. Darby Thayer, Rawlins was awarded the $500 4-H Stallion Service Auction scholarship. Receiving a $500 scholarship as graduating seniors were Freddie Wagner, Elk Mountain, Kenny Raymond, Rawlins, Aubrey Berger and Riley Little, Saratoga, Makiya Johnson, Encampment and Taylor Otte, Little Snake River Valley.
As a 501©(3) entity, the Carbon County 4-H Foundation assists the further development and education of 4-H members and volunteer leaders. Financial support is applied to the funding of scholarships, educational and award trips, learning opportunities, resources, curriculum, awards, and other program deemed vital to the success of the 4-H program and its members. Several memorials have been set up within the boundaries of the foundation to aid special 4-H interests.
Youth are in 4-H to learn, have fun and to compete. When you attend our county fair you see the result of the 4-H project year. However, the journey and educational experiences begin in January of each year are more important than the final outcome. The knowledge and skills gained on this journey makes a quality 4-H member and over time, these experiences develop the youth into capable, caring, and competent adults.
