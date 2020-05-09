CARBON COUNTY – This “Q and A” segment was submitted to the Rawlins Times Friday on behalf of the county’s health office. It highlights what certain businesses can and cannot do amid loosening coronavirus restrictions.
1. Are businesses required to open for inside dining?
No, you can continue to do curbside, delivery, or even outside dining at this time. Please only do whatever service you are comfortable with at this time.
2. What requirements pertain to outside dining?
All requirements in the order pertain to both indoor and outdoor dining.
3. Can alcohol be served or sold in outdoor dining areas? This answer is directly from the liquor commission:
“For those businesses that wish to have alcohol service/consumption need to have an enclosed area approved by the local licensing authority as required under W.S. 12-5-201 (a). We leave the definition of enclosure up to the local authority but the idea behind the law was to allow alcohol service to a deck or patio that is usually fenced in. We have seen some authorities approve bushes and rocks . Again the idea was to create a barrier to help restrict minors from accessing alcoholic beverages. Remember this is alcohol service only, sales and dispensing of product must still take place inside the building. Any sales/dispensing done outside the building requires a catering permit in most instances. Once the enclosed area is approved by local authority, the business can serve out to this outdoor area without any other permits required.”
4. Are masks required even if you do not open to indoor dining?
Yes, at this time all requirements outlined in the variance are in place whether or not you choose to have your indoor or outdoor dining open or closed. This applies to all mask, glove and hand hygiene requirements.
5. Are masks required for only front of the house employees?
No, all front of the house, and back of the house (cooks, dishwashers, etc), and delivery personnel shall wear masks.
6. Referring to the “playground” section. Does that apply to our games that we have in our outside dining area or our game room in the pub?
All outside games and indoor game rooms and tabletop games are to remain closed at this time.
7. In regard to booths, if the booth provides a barrier between tables does the 6 foot distance still apply. Persons sitting back to back will be closer than 6 feet but the people facing each other will be at a six foot or greater distance with a barrier between them.
All people must be seated so that they are six feet apart so a partial wall or barrier would not meet that distance requirement.
8. Can bars open as well?
Yes, bars can open and must comply with all the requirements outlined in the variance. Seating at the bar is prohibited and guests must be seated at tables or booths.
9. Can customers stand at the bar?
All guests need to be seated. No standing or sitting at the bar is permitted.
10. Do we need to remove/move all tables to be six foot apart?
No, guests just need to be seated six foot apart. Tables can have signs on them, or a large “X” taped to it, whatever you choose to do.
11. What is a dedicated staff member?
A dedicated staff member is someone trained to follow the guidelines in the order. It states “a dedicated staff member shall sanitize areas occupied by customers upon departure....” You must have someone, or multiple people, assigned to do the tasks as outlined.
12. An employee stated they have a medical reason that wearing provided masks cause pain issue do they still have to wear a mask?
Yes, all employees shall wear masks. There are many options available but there are no exceptions.
13. Where can we get a list of EPA approved disinfectants, sanitizers and soaps?
The approved sanitizers and concentrations of those sanitizers has not changed for all food contact surfaces. There are three approved sanitizers for use in food service facilities: chlorine, quaternary ammonia, and iodine. The EPA has a list of approved disinfectants here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2.
14. How do we screen employees for Covid 19? Is there a certain thermometer that we should use? If we take temperatures, how do we maintain a six foot distance?
Screening does not need to include taking temperature. You must ask employees if they have had a temperature and record their response in your employee screening log.
15. Do these new guidelines apply predominately for outside service?
There is no difference in the guidelines with outdoor or indoor service, all requirements apply for both
16. If curbside service only is offered, do the employees need to wear gloves and masks to deliver the box of pizza?
Yes, not only for pizza but for all foods, gloves and masks must be worn while handling all ready to eat foods. Once the food is in the box gloves are not required, however it is still recommended to wear gloves until the end of the transaction and then change between customers and service.
17. Can we refill customers’ coffee cups or drink cups?
No, if a customer wishes to have a refill of coffee or soda, they must be given a new cup each time.
18. Can appetizers or other plates be cleared while guests are still seated?
No clearing of any dishes, plates or utensils is to occur until the guests leave the table.
19. Since we cannot clear beer bottles, to-go cups, etc from tables, can we provide additional trash cans to customers so they can clear their own tables if they would like?
Yes, you can place additional trash cans throughout the facility if you would like and if it would help you or your customers.
20. Is there a time limit on how long customers can stay at the tables?
Not per the regulations, that is up to each facility.
21. Can we open by reservation only to limit the number of guests and waiting lines in our restaurant?
Yes, that is up to each facility how and when they want to open as long as all requirements are being met.
22. Can customers fill their own glasses (ie at a soda machine)?
No, there is no approved self-service allowed at this time. This includes buffets and salad bars as well.
23. Do we have to use plastic ware and utensils in our dining room?
No, regular dishes may be used and washed/rinsed/sanitized per Wyoming Food Rule requirements between uses.
24. Do we need any further approval to open?
No further approvals are needed; it is up to each individual business owner to ensure all guidelines are being met prior to opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.