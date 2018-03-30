RAWLINS — The Carbon County Wyoming Public Lands Initiative committee hopes to receive feedback from communities as they get set to form their recommendations for the Carbon County Commissioners.
The committee, made up of 11 Carbon County residents, was formed during fall 2016 with hopes of eventually presenting County Commissioners with recommendations of what the county should do with Prospect Mountain, the Bennett Mountains, the Ferris Mountains and Encampment River Canyon.
“We have really looked kind of at what our options are for all of them, what are the things that are important to us, what are the resources values and how do we want to move forward to protect those resource values,” general public representative committee member Leanne Correll said.
The WPLI committee will host the open houses from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jeffery Memorial Community Center, 315 W. Pine St. and 5-7 p.m. April 10 at the Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave.
Correll said the committee, following the meetings, plans to spend 2-3 months forming the recommendations for the county commissioners prior.
“We want to make sure that we have a broader perspective and look at the interest of the public that uses those areas of land and live in Carbon County or come in to Carbon County for recreation,” she said.
“We have gotten very little input to date and that is what concerns us. This is not our public land, this is everybody’s public lands and they need to have a say in what goes on.”
The committee has spent time touring each location by hiking, biking or four-wheeling and flying above the Bennett and Ferris mountains for a bird’s-eye view.
The committee has also spent much of their time discussing what they have seen, talking to individual people and looking at the resource values that are at each location.
Correll said throughout the discussion it has become more apparent to the committee that residents want control of the land to remain local.
“We are really struggling with how to we make sure the protections are there to control it locally,” she said.
The committee has built up a relationship with the Bureau of Land Management the Wyoming Game and Fish and talked to several ranchers in the area about what is crucial for them in order to try to answer some of their questions.
In addition to having the monthly meetings, Correll said the committee could possibly have another meeting to allow residents to hear some of the recommendations prior to them being taken to the commissioners for review.
Ultimately, the commissioners will have to decide if they feel comfortable moving the recommendations forward.
For more information on the WSA or to submit comments online, visit wwww.carbonwpli.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.