United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield skates during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, on Jan. 25 in San Jose, California. The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Nov. 23, hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach. She's the first woman to hold that job in the organization's history. The former U.S. women's national team player will additionally serve as the team's youth hockey growth specialist.