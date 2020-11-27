RAWLINS — For the first time, Christmas tree permits for national forests can be purchased online.
Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov until the end of December. Details about where to cut and height restrictions can be found at the website. People can get permits for forests including Ashley National Forest, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Medicine Bow National Forest, Shoshone National Forest, and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.