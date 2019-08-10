RAWLINS – Organizers of the upcoming cross-county softball game between Rawlins and Saratoga knocked it out of the park on Tuesday as Rawlins City Council granted permission for a special malt beverage license.
According to Mike Hellman and Monty Thayer, event organizers, the newly acquired license will be used to exclusively provide beer for the charity game, which is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rawlins Sports Complex.
Rawlins Sports Complex is located at 2099 Harshman St., Rawlins.
The charity softball game, said Thayer, is set to raise funds for the Carbon County Ribbons of Hope foundation.
Ribbons of Hope is a local nonprofit aimed at helping defray out-of-pocket medical costs for local cancer patients. Since its inception in 2012, the non-profit, which was first organized by Bank of Commerce Director Copper France, has allocated more than $85,000 in various grants.
“It’s a charity near and dear to my heart,” Thayer told the council. “That’s why I want to raise money for it.”
July 31, said Thayer, marked the first cross-county softball clash between Saratoga and Rawlins. He also said funds raised from the event were appropriated to Saratoga Safe Ride, a local ride service in the Platte Valley used to get those under the influence safely home.
“It helps keep drunk drivers off the streets at night,” Thayer said.
To start the friendly rivalry series, Rawlins won the first bout 20-14.
More importantly, Thayer said the event raised $700 in charitable contributions to Saratoga Safe Ride.
“We’d like to raise at least that much for Ribbons of Hope here,” Thayer said.
The Rifleman Club Bar of Rawlins, said Hellman, who’s the owner, will be providing the beer in accordance with their own state liquor license. He also said the servers are all certified in TIPS – a nationwide alcohol training program.
Attendees whom want to drink will be required to wear wristbands.
Just after the council voted yes to the license, Aaron Durst, Ward III representative, asked what happens to the loser of the softball game.
According to Thayer, there’s a little friendly, $250 wager between Rifleman and Duke’s Bar & Grill of Saratoga.
If Rawlins sweeps Saratoga, $300 of the $500 pool will be allocated to Ribbons of Hope, while $200 will go to Saratoga Safe Ride.
If it splits, it’s $250 apiece.
Aside from the game, brats and burgers will be available.
“Just have a community watch some softball and have a fun night,” said Thayer.
