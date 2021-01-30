March 16 has been “agreed as the official construction start date” for the new North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga, said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP). This date was announced in a press release from the PVHP on Jan. 25.
PVHP also named Mark Pesognelli with Health Management Services to act as the owner’s representative during construction.
In April, a female deer heads east, leaving her winter range on the North Platte River in Carbon County. She’s heading for the high ground near Coad Peak, perhaps to give birth to a fawn, or in search of summer forage and timber cover.
Saratoga seniors gathered at the Platte Valley Community Center for Saratoga’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan 21. The clinic, for those 70 years and older, ran from 9 a.m. — noon. Approximately 90 seniors were lined up in 30 degree Fahrenheit temperatures by the time the doors opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.