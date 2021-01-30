March 16 has been “agreed as the official construction start date” for the new North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga, said Will Faust, chairman of the Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP). This date was announced in a press release from the PVHP on Jan. 25.

PVHP also named Mark Pesognelli with Health Management Services to act as the owner’s representative during construction.

