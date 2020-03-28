RAWLINS – To ensure the safety of staff and clients, the Carbon County Counseling Center has made the decision to suspend all mental health and substance use groups, as well as face to face appointments in the office, according to a press release.
“The well-being and safety of clients we serve is our top priority and will remain at the heart of every decision made at Carbon County Counseling Center,” counseling CEO Patrick Gonzales said the statement.
The measure will be in place until such time the risk has dissipated to an acceptable level. Gov. Mark Gordon has given the state a timeline of April 3 but given the volatility of the news surrounding the virus, the counseling center anticipates that this could extend beyond this date.
The center will use the video conferencing app ZOOM, which is HIPAA compliant and user-friendly. This can be used on any computer, tablet or smart phone. At the time we schedule your appointment, the center will ask clients for a valid email address to be able to send the meeting ID.
Each meeting ID will be individualized to each appointment and individual. If a client already has an appointment scheduled, the center will be contacting them to obtain an e-mail address to set clients up with a video conference ID for their appointments.
If clients don’t have access to a computer, tablet, or smart phone device, let the center know when they’re scheduling the appointment and make arrangements to have your appointment with a therapist via telephonic means in place of video conferencing.
“We ask that you to download the app prior to your appointment, so you are prepared for your session in advance. You can request that we do a test video call to ensure that everything is working properly prior to your appointment,” Gonzales said.
People can go to zoom.com to download the application to your computer. If you are on a tablet or smart phone, the ZOOM app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.
Carbon County Counseling Center will set up video conference or tele-conference appointments for our clients Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this crisis. Please contact our offices at 307-324-7156 with questions or concerns,” Gonzales said.
