County officials (from a July 2019 meeting) blamed industrial traffic generated by Sinclair for this massive pothole that garnered a $26,000 repair approved by the Carbon County Commissioners, despite not appearing on the agenda.
The Carbon County Board of Commissioners are looking into adopting new policies and rules regarding vehicle weight, sizes and permits on county roads.
The board is looking into this because the management policy would provide for specific procedures for the orderly and consistent management, construction and maintenance of county roads. In addition, the rules and regulations would allow the county’s road and bridge department to administer provisions for issuing permits to operate vehicles or loads exceeding legal statutory limits.
