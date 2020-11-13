CASPER — County health officials from throughout Wyoming have called on Gov. Mark Gordon to institute a statewide face mask order as COVID-19 infections continue to skyrocket.
Nearly all of the state’s county health officers, as well as leaders of the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Medical Society, sent a joint letter to Gordon on Thursday afternoon asking that a statewide order be instituted.
“Our numbers have continued to increase as many have disregarded our recommendations. Education and encouragement alone have not achieved desired outcomes. Our health care resources are becoming critically strained with hospitalizations and deaths increasing,” the letter reads.
While the letter says that “all County Health Officers were united in recommending a statewide mask ordinance,” it is signed by officers from 21 of 23 counties. Fremont County does not currently have a health officer. Niobrara County health officer Dr. Joleen Falkenburg also did not sign. The Star-Tribune has reached out to both Falkenburg and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, which distributed the letter, for comment.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming have continued to exceed previous records throughout the fall. As of Thursday, 192 people were hospitalized for the virus statewide, the most of any time since the pandemic first emerged.
At least 127 people in the state have died from the virus.
The letter from public health leaders addresses the climbing numbers, saying a face mask order would hopefully prevent “more death and disease from COVID-19 among our Wyoming citizens.”
The letter also acknowledges that county health officers are able to request their own local mask requirements but that a statewide mandate would be more effective and efficient. Four counties have already enacted one.
“We feel that a statewide mandate sends a more powerful and effective message in a more timely manner,” the officers wrote.
For a county to enact a local public health order, the county health officer must first request approval from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.
Harrist has so far approved orders in Teton, Laramie and Albany counties. Sublette County has also requested a local mask order, the health department said Wednesday.
The Wind River Reservation also has a local mask order, though tribes do not require state approval.
Opposition to face masks has been a familiar obstacle for public health officials looking to promote preventative measures.
Officials at a recent public meeting in Natrona County were shouted down until they adjourned the meeting, as opponents to a local mask order repeatedly interrupted with skepticism of the science being offered by health experts.
But statewide, support for such requirements appears to be growing. More than 62% of respondents to a November Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll supported mask requirements in indoor public places, the highest percentage so far.
More than 2,600 people had signed an online petition calling for a state mask order, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Gordon has declined to support a statewide mask requirement, instead saying he will defer those decisions to local officials. Both Gordon and Harrist have promoted “personal responsibility” in their pandemic response, calling on residents to wear face masks and social distance regardless of local requirements.
