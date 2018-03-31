RAWLINS — The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision early Friday morning near Creston Junction.
Lt. Tyler Chapman said the patrol first received a call at 2:49 a.m. in regards to a vehicle traveling eastbound in a westbound lane. He also said the patrol received a second call at 2:52 a.m. and was advised of a head-on collision at mile marker 189.4 on the westbound side of Interstate 80.
“We responded to the crash and observed that there was one fatality,” Chapman said. “The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was the fatality.”
Chapman said upon arrival, officers also found the truck driver had minor injuries.
The left lane of the westbound side of the road was closed for a few hours while the highway patrol investigated the scene and cleaned up that area. The lane was reopened at about 7:30 a.m.
Neither the cause of the accident nor the identification of the deceased has been released because of ongoing investigations. Chapman said the highway patrol is likely to subpoena the blood results from the corner’s office in order to determine the cause.
