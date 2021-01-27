D'Ron Campbell sworn into office
Buy Now

(From left) Saratoga Mayor Creed James swears in D’Ron Campbell, to fill the last empty seat on the council at the Jan. 19 city council meeting, as Councilman Bob Keel looks on.

 RICHARD HODGES/RAWLINS TIMES

As the first item of business on the Jan. 19 Saratoga Town Council, former councilwoman D’Ron Campbell was reappointed by Mayor Creed James to fill the last remaining empty council.

Campbell served five months as an appointed council member on the previous council as a result of her appointment by Mayor John Zeiger. She was appointed to fill the vacancy that was created when Councilman Steve Wilcoxson was killed in a boating accident on the North Platte River this past May.

