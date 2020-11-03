JACKSON —The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s more-than-400-page investigation report paints a far different picture of sexual assault allegations against Mayor Pete Muldoon than the two pages of police reports initially circulated by his critics.
The Jackson Hole News& Guide, the Jackson Hole Daily’s sister publication, filed an open records request for the full DCI report Sept. 30 and received the redacted report from the Wyoming Attorney General’s office just before 5 p.m. Friday.
The report is comprised mostly of over 1,000 text messages between Muldoon and his accuser, though it also contains Google search histories culled from Muldoon’s and his accuser’s phones, among other information. It concludes with a one-paragraph letter to DCI signed Jan. 15, 2019, by Teton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Clark Allan.
Allan’s letter to DCI states, in full: “I have reviewed your reports on the investigation into sexual assault allegations against [name redacted]. I do not intend to file any charges in the case since there is not sufficient evidence to support prosecution.
Furthermore, the preponderance of the evidence supports the conclusion that no crime occurred. Should additional evidence arise questioning this conclusion please let me know.”
Muldoon has said that every aspect of his life was fully examined by law enforcement in 2018, and he has called the controversy around the allegations a “political hit job.”
Reached for comment on the matter Saturday, Muldoon again said he was falsely accused and said he believes the woman who accused him of sexual assault has falsely accused other men.
“I have evidence proving my innocence. But not everyone will be so lucky,” Muldoon said. “Our justice system has a responsibility to ensure no more innocent people are harmed.”
Jeanne Core, a staff attorney for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault who has been representing Muldoon’s accuser, was not able to be reached by email or her work phone Saturday.
In an emailed response to a request for comment Saturday, Muldoon’s accuser first declined comment until she was able to speak with Core.
Just over an hour later, she emailed an official statement, which reads in part: “When Clark Allan uses the phrase ‘no crime,’ it does not mean that Mr. Muldoon is innocent. ‘No crime’ means something different in legal terms than it does in common speech. When a prosecuting attorney says ‘no crime’ it can have a variety of meanings. One meaning of this phrase is that there is not enough physical evidence to bring a charge forward. This is not a judgment on whether Pete Muldoon sexually assaulted his alleged victim. It speaks to the difficulty of prosecuting sexual assault cases.”
The 2018 sexual assault allegation surfaced this fall after valley resident Gloria Courser filed an open records request with the Teton County Sheriff’s office for records involving Muldoon. The sheriff’s office, with the guidance of the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, released two reports Sept. 25 with the accuser’s name redacted but didn’t redact Muldoon’s name. The reports contained initial interviews with the accuser without any other investigative information.
Courser said she emailed the documents to three people, who then shared them widely.
Then Muldoon filed an Ethics Violation Complaint against Teton County Attorney and Prosecutor Erin Weisman with the Wyoming Bar. In Wyoming, state law prohibits the release of the name of an alleged suspect in a sex assault case until probable cause is found for indictment, per Wyoming’s restricted disclosure statute 6-2-319.
Weisman has said that because no charges were ever filed against Muldoon, his name was subject to release.
“The release of the name of an alleged actor is not released prior to the filing of an information or indictment,” Weisman said in a previous interview. “In this case, prosecution was declined, and at that point the records may be released.” Muldoon maintains there’s no logic behind the county attorney and police releasing his name after they didn’t find a crime had occurred.
Attorney Bruce Moats (who occasionally represents the News& Guide) said Weisman’s interpretation of the law is contrary to why the law exists.
“The idea was this was to protect those falsely accused,” Moats said. “I have a hard time wrapping my head around how that would change just when charges aren’t filed.”
State law states the release of a name prior to felony arraignment is a misdemeanor crime. The DCI report turned over to the News& Guide redacts both Muldoon’s name and that of his accuser. On Oct. 26, Muldoon filed a complaint with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office alleging that the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018 committed three crimes under Wyoming law: filing a false report, blackmail and bribery of a public servant.
The News& Guide was unable to confirm with DCI over the weekend whether any investigation has been or will be launched based on Muldoon’s complaint. Muldoon’s accuser denies she did any of the three things Muldoon said she did. Core, the woman’s attorney, said by email Oct. 26 that “the filing of this complaint is another attempt to silence her.”
That same day, Core added, “Just because the prosecutor declined to prosecute the case does not mean that the allegation is false, it just means that they do not have evidence to prove that it is true. This is what unsubstantiated means. It is not the same thing as false. Whether the allegation is false is only conjecture until the DCI report is released.”
