SINCLAIR – The Carbon County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday that Friday’s discovery of a dead body was just of south of Sinclair.
Additional information in the brief press release also reveals that the body was male and that there is no foul play suspected at this time.
The department received a call at 11:26 a.m. on Friday regarding discovery of the body.
The department also said that, being the investigation is ongoing, no other additional information is available.
The Rawlins Times will provide further updates when then unravel.
