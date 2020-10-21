DOUGLAS — The Douglas School Board rejected a motion 6-3 to apply to the Wyoming Department of Health for a “variance” to the rule requiring masks.
At least three parents (of the six sets of parents on the video conference call) voiced their concerns that masks should be optional and parents should be able to make health decisions for their children rather than the government.
One parent spoke in favor of keeping the mask requirement.
Christina Porter, mother of six children in Douglas, argued the district should apply for exemption to show DOH that counties around the state don’t agree with the orders.
School district attorney Tracy Copenhaver explained, “The district has a desire to have kids in school. The mask requirement is an order from the state health officer and sanctions could be applied to the district if the orders are not met.”
Copenhaver said that if the requirement isn’t met and positive cases are traced back to the school, it could be a liability with an intentional decision to disregard state health orders. If that happened, the district could lose their liability coverage.
Some parents still questioned why the district hasn’t asked for an exemption, or variance, for Douglas schools.
Converse County Public Health Nurse Darcey Cowardin said that variances are usually approved for one-time events and to manage crowd size, not for on-going activities.
“The state health officer would never approve a variance that goes against state health requirements,” Cowardin said.
What DOH considers is the number of active cases and whether cases are tied to community spread or an event, she said.
“Right now, the county does not meet those metrics.” Cowardin explained because all students are required to wear a mask, only those who test positive are quarantined. Students who were simply exposed aren’t quarantined because of the mask requirement.
“If students weren’t required to wear a mask, more students would be quarantined after being exposed,” Cowardin said.
County Health Officer Dr. Mark Campbell said studies have shown that even 20 seconds of exposure can cause the virus to spread.
Sports teams have the most quarantines because they do not have a mask requirement during play, for example.
Douglas Education Association representative Nikki Lally read a statement supporting the continuation of masks.
“The requirement is not only to keep students healthy and protected, but educators as well,” she said.
Some still encouraged the board to voice opposition to the state.
Board member Brad Reese then made the motion to apply for a variance.
“We are not seeing any statistics to prove that the requirement would be approved,” Campbell said.
The county health department has reported 200 cases since March and 56 active cases as of Monday.
“To have the greatest opportunity to provide students with the highest level of education we need to follow health orders,” chairman Brandon Gilbreath said just before the vote.
