WY wildlife photo contest

CHEYENNE — Submissions for the 2020 Wyoming Wildlife magazine annual photo contest are being accepted online until midnight Nov. 23. Winning entries will be published in the February 2021 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife.

“Photographers from around the world have the opportunity to showcase the unique and awe-inspiring shots they’ve taken in Wyoming,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor. “Anyone can enter their images taken in the Cowboy State that fits our requirements for a chance at being published in the annual photo issue.”

