An Atlas Centaur 7 rocket sits on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sept. 20, 1966. NASA's leading asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, speculates that asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is actually a Centaur upper rocket stage that propelled NASA’s Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966 before it was discarded.