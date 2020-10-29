Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Alan Simpson, speaks in Washington, D.C. The family of the former Wyoming senator said he is in stable condition after suffering a stroke. The 89-year-old had a blood clot removed from an artery, which his son Colin Simpson said most likely caused the stroke on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Colin Simpson said Wednesday, Oct. 28 his father is coherent with good vital signs and was being evaluated for future risks at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., where he was hospitalized. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
