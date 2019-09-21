RAWLINS – The Carbon County Library Foundation fifth annual Pumpkin Run and Storywalk is bigger and better this year!
No matter your age or energy, join us for a great time and support all eight libraries in Carbon County. Welcome in fall with a new tradition on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course.
How can I participate?
n Walk or run the 2k or 5k
n Add The Tough Pumpkin option for no additional charge. Run or walk the 5k with a pumpkin!
n Walk one or both Storywalks. Storywalks display a picture book (this year one hilarious and one fall themed) around a short walk and around the 2k course.
n More than 1 of the above!
And after?
Each participant, including children, will receive a bundle of gifts. Each participant will also receive a pumpkin to take home. 1st, 2nd, 3rd place in the 5K as well as all “tough-pumpkins” receive a prize. Stay after the event to enjoy treats and hot drinks as we welcome in the fall weather.
Who does this event support?
This event brought to you by the Carbon County Library Foundation and the Rawlins Family Recreation Center, to support libraries and literary throughout Carbon County.
