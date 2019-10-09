RAWLINS – Implicated in the alleged delivery of narcotics after he accompanied a confidential informant during a small meth buy, a Saratoga man could face as many as 40 years in prison.
Richard Doyle Thompson, 39, is set for his arraignment on Friday in district court. He faces one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of conspiracy to deliver. Each count also holds up to $25,00 in fines.
On April 10, Thompson, according to court records, was asked to unwittingly ride with the confidential informant because the alleged dealer – Albert M. “Beto” Contreras, 35, of Rawlins – refused to sell anything without a known person present.
Just days before this, on April 5, another suspect, Gabriel Kristana Dickenson, 24, Saratoga, was with the wired-for-sound informant when they allegedly purchased nearly a quarter ounce of meth from Contreras from an apartment complex on the 900 block of 8th Street in Rawlins.
Once another buy was arranged, Dickenson said she couldn’t accompany the informant this time because she had “her child.”
So Dickenson asked Thompson to go with the informant during the purchase, to which he allegedly agreed.
According to court records, once the informant picked him up from his Saratoga home, Thompson exhibited signs of nervousness.
“Thompson asked CI if he/she wanted to ‘smoke a bowl,’ to which CI declined,” the record states. “Agents were able to ascertain that Thompson was extremely paranoid in reference to law enforcement as CI and Thompson traveled north. Several times during the initial portion of the deal, Thompson made mention of not being comfortable with the meeting location.”
The two would eventually meet Contreras at a gas station at Walcott Junction. After the purchase, Thompson, according to court records, was then dropped back off at his residence in Saratoga, while the informant subsequently met with investigators at an undisclosed location and turned over about seven grams of what later tested positive for meth.
According to court records, Contreras came under surveillance by the Wyoming Division of Criminal investigation for being suspected of trafficking meth in the Carbon County area. And after the two controlled purchases were executed through unwitting suspects Dickenson and Thompson, authorities reviewed several suspicious texts made on the suspects’ phones, which were confiscated through a subsequent search warrant.
This perhaps led to the arrest of Contreras, who was caught on April 25 with nearly a quarter pound of meth.
After allegedly returning from Denver, Contreras, along with Andrea Dawn Taylor, 40, Rawlins, who was driving the white Lincoln Navigator the suspects were in, was apprehended on Interstate 80 near milepost 274 in Carbon County.
According to court records, Taylor was driving four miles above the 75 mph speed limit when she was pulled over by a Wyoming State Patrolman.
During the routine traffic stop, the patrolmen conducted a drug sniff test using a K-9.
Following a positive alert for drugs, a search led to the discovery of not just the meth but small amounts of prescription drugs hydrocodone and clonazepam as well as powdered cocaine. Additionally, a loaded .22 Caliber Semiautomatic handgun was discovered in the driver’s side door.
Contreras and Taylor were charged with several drug-related felonies, including use of a firearm while committing a felony. Between them, they face more than 175 years in prison as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
Dickenson, meanwhile, also faces two felony drug-trafficking charges.
All three of these suspects have so far pleaded not guilty and are set for trial.
The Rawlins Times will provide further updates when they’re made available.
