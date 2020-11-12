Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
The African Union envoy to Somalia, Jerry Rawlings, inspects a guard of honour of African Union peacekeepers, during a visit to displaced persons camps in southern Mogadishu, Somalia. Ghana's former president Rawlings, who staged two coups and later led the West African country's transition to a stable democracy, has died aged 73, according to the state's Radio Ghana and the president Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana's former president Jerry Rawlings, who staged two coups and later led the West African country's transition to a stable democracy, has died, according to the state's Radio Ghana and the president. Rawlings was 73.
President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Rawlings died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, where he had been receiving treatment after a short illness.
