CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has directed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to assist Wyoming residents in signing up for health insurance.
The Governor has allocated $600,000 for the effort, which will be directed to the Enroll Wyoming Program. The funds will be used to hire trained enrollment counselors to provide outreach, education and assistance, and to ensure Wyomingites are made aware of the upcoming open enrollment period from November 1- December 15.
