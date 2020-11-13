Joan Martin poses for a portrait on the front porch of her home in Picayune, Mississippi, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. When she heard that Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, the retired nurse and avowed supporter of President Donald Trump was deeply unsettled. To steel herself, she thought about how her household weathered Hurricane Katrina, when it battered her hometown of Picayune, in 2005.