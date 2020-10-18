Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
The newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar talks to his supporters after winning the Turkish Cypriots election in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Tatar, a hardliner who favors even closer ties with Turkey and a tougher stance with rival Greek Cypriots in peace talks, defeated the leftist incumbent in the Turkish Cypriot leadership runoff.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A hardliner who won a Turkish Cypriot leadership election said Sunday he's ready to resume dormant talks aimed at ending Cyprus' 46-year ethnic division, as long as rival Greek Cypriots come to grips with Turkey's regional might.
Ersin Tatar, who favors fully aligning Turkish Cypriot policies with those of regional patron Turkey, said any peace accord should take into account the "realities" in and around the war-divided east Mediterranean island. Tatar spoke after defeating leftist incumbent Mustafa Akinci in a runoff.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.