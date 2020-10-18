Cyprus Turkish Cypriot Election

The newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar talks to his supporters after winning the Turkish Cypriots election in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Tatar, a hardliner who favors even closer ties with Turkey and a tougher stance with rival Greek Cypriots in peace talks, defeated the leftist incumbent in the Turkish Cypriot leadership runoff.

 AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A hardliner who won a Turkish Cypriot leadership election said Sunday he's ready to resume dormant talks aimed at ending Cyprus' 46-year ethnic division, as long as rival Greek Cypriots come to grips with Turkey's regional might.

Ersin Tatar, who favors fully aligning Turkish Cypriot policies with those of regional patron Turkey, said any peace accord should take into account the "realities" in and around the war-divided east Mediterranean island. Tatar spoke after defeating leftist incumbent Mustafa Akinci in a runoff.

