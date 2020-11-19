Campbell county covid (copy)

Campbell County Health CNA Gemma Monthey shares a moment with patient Maria Dias on June 22, 2020. Campbell County Memorial Hospital will receive help from a Health and Medical Task Force (HMTF) team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System.

 WyoFile Photo/Dustin Bleizeffer

CHEYENNE — To address the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state, Governor Mark Gordon has authorized a three-pronged approach to provide additional support to Wyoming medical facilities.

The state will receive resources from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Wyoming National Guard, and through travelling medical staff contracted using CARES Act funds the Governor directed to the Wyoming Hospital Association, according to a press release.

