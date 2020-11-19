Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Campbell County Health CNA Gemma Monthey shares a moment with patient Maria Dias on June 22, 2020. Campbell County Memorial Hospital will receive help from a Health and Medical Task Force (HMTF) team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System.
CHEYENNE — To address the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state, Governor Mark Gordon has authorized a three-pronged approach to provide additional support to Wyoming medical facilities.
The state will receive resources from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Wyoming National Guard, and through travelling medical staff contracted using CARES Act funds the Governor directed to the Wyoming Hospital Association, according to a press release.
