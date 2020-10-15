Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer and his wife Sybil Sever attend the premiere for "Les Miserables" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York on Dec. 10, 2012. Kretzmer, the journalist and lyricist best known for his English-language adaptation of the musical "Les Misérables" has died. He was 95. His family confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 that Kretzmer had died of advanced effects of Parkinson’s disease at his home in London with his Sybil by his side.