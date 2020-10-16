Absentee ballots are available from the County Clerk’s Office 45 days before all elections. You may call, write or visit the Carbon County Clerk’s Office to request an absentee ballot. A written request must contain your name, physical address, address where to mail the ballot, and date of birth.
Calls can be made to 800-250-9812 or 307-328-2650. Written request may be mailed to Carbon County Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Rawlins, WY 82301, email, or you may visit the Elections Office in the County Clerk’s office, at the Carbon County Courthouse at 415 W. Pine St., Rawlins.
BALLOT DEADLINES
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office and must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots cannot be returned to any polling place. Absentee ballots cannot be requested after 5 p.m. the day before election day, or on election day.
