RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening at the Historic Depot in the downtown area. The ceremony was the official dedication of a bronze ewe and lamb statue that was donated to the city by Mary Vivion-Withrow and Kristy Thompson, Rawlins natives and the daughters of prominent Carbon County residents Vern and Della Vivion.

The statue was donated in memoriam of their parents, who spent their lives in service to the city of Rawlins, Carbon County, the sheep industry and the state of Wyoming. Della Maier Vivion was a prominent Rawlins businesswoman and community leader. She was the first woman to serve as mayor of Rawlins, from 1987 to 1989, and was a key player in the revitalization of the downtown area.

