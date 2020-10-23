Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Mary Vivion-Withrow, now of Larkspur, Colorado, left, and Kristy Thompson of Casper, right, pose next to the bronze statue they commissioned Chris Navarro to create in dedication to their parents, Vern and Della Vivion, who were esteemed Carbon County community members.
The placard fixed on the bronze ewe and lamb statues serves as a memorial of the commitment Vern and Della Vivion made to the city of Rawlins and the state of Wyoming. The placard and statue can be found in front of the main entrance to the Historic Depot in downtown Rawlins at 400 W. Front St.
RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening at the Historic Depot in the downtown area. The ceremony was the official dedication of a bronze ewe and lamb statue that was donated to the city by Mary Vivion-Withrow and Kristy Thompson, Rawlins natives and the daughters of prominent Carbon County residents Vern and Della Vivion.
The statue was donated in memoriam of their parents, who spent their lives in service to the city of Rawlins, Carbon County, the sheep industry and the state of Wyoming. Della Maier Vivion was a prominent Rawlins businesswoman and community leader. She was the first woman to serve as mayor of Rawlins, from 1987 to 1989, and was a key player in the revitalization of the downtown area.
