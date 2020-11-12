In this June 10, 2000, photo, Syrian mourners wave portraits of President Hafez Assad, right, and his two sons Bashar, center, and Basil who died in a car accident in 1994 to mourn the death of their president, in Damascus, Syria. For fifty years, the Assad family has controlled Syria, overseeing transformations, modernization, uprisings and upheaval while becoming among the most divisive figures of their time.