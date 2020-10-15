A girl watches an Indian Bollywood movie as cinemas reopen with a special screening for COVID- 19 warriors and their families at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Seven months after screens went dark, cinemas reopened Thursday in much of India with mostly old titles on the marquee — a sign of the country’s efforts to return to normal as the pace of coronavirus infections slows but also of the roadblocks that remain.