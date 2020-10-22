RIVERTON -- Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a nonprofit organization based in Riverton that brings awareness to impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt use and car seat use. As Halloween approaches, IPR is driving home its mission: “Zero Deaths and Zero Injuries” on Wyoming roads.
IPR’s name is known across the Cowboy State for its roll-over simulator and #RoadWarrior events, in which the nonprofit offers lifesaving advice to people of all ages. The organization targets youthful audiences in its Life RU Ready? program by teaching middle schoolers about the potential outcomes of decisions they may face as they navigate adolescence.
“One of the best things about this program is it's been longstanding enough to where we're starting to get high school volunteers now who went through the program when they were younger,” said Noel Cooper with IPR. “Some have said it was a turning point for them.”
He added other reminders coming week as the calendar approaches Halloween is “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” a national initiative headed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and used by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol, Wyoming Department of Transportation and IPR.
According the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 50 minutes.
For more information, visit https://www.iprwyoming.org.
