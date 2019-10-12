RAWLINS – Carl M. Stewart, Jr., a Wyoming inmate, died from a long-term illness on Wednesday at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, according to a Department of Corrections press release.
Stewart was sentenced on June 30, 2011 by Fremont County District Court Judge Norman E. Young. He was serving a 10½- to 12-year sentence for second degree sexual abuse of a minor.
At the time of his death, Stewart was serving the second of three consecutive sentences. He had previously served a 9- to 10-year sentence for sexual assault in the Third Degree, and was facing an additional 9- to 10-year sentence for sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.
Stewart was born on Dec.19, 1947 in Bellevue, Penn.
As per departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered.
