James Grein, 61, speaks at his house in Sterling, Virginia, on July 26, 2019. Grein says the now-defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's exalted place in the family over three generations created pressure on him to visit with McCarrick during weekends away from boarding school and visits when he would be molested. "If I didn't go to see Theodore I was always going to be asked by my brothers and sisters or my dad, 'Why didn't you go see him?'"